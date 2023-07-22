Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round in the US PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California, using the Modified Stableford scoring system that awards points for eagles and birdies and subtracts points for bogeys (USA unless noted): 30 - Ryan Gerard 16 14 26 - Patrick Rodgers 15 11 23 - Vincent Norrman (SWE) 11 12 22 - Beau Hossler 17 5 21 - Dou Zecheng (CHN) 5 16, Sean Crocker 10 11 20 - Cameron Champ 9 11 19 - Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 8 11, James Morrison (ENG) 7 12, James Hahn 14 5, Carl Yuan (CHN) 12 7 18 - Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 23 -5, Chesson Hadley 11 7, Alexander Levy (FRA) 16 217 - Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 1 16, Brent Grant 13 4, David Lipsky 7 10,Matt NeSmith 8 9