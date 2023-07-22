Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship Scores

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round in the US PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California, using the Modified Stableford scoring system that awards points for eagles and birdies and subtracts points for bogeys (USA unless noted): 30 - Ryan Gerard 16 14 26 - Patrick Rodgers 15 11 23 - Vincent Norrman (SWE) 11 12 22 - Beau Hossler 17 5 21 - Dou Zecheng (CHN) 5 16, Sean Crocker 10 11 20 - Cameron Champ 9 11 19 - Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 8 11, James Morrison (ENG) 7 12, James Hahn 14 5, Carl Yuan (CHN) 12 7 18 - Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 23 -5, Chesson Hadley 11 7, Alexander Levy (FRA) 16 217 - Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 1 16, Brent Grant 13 4, David Lipsky 7 10,Matt NeSmith 8 9

Related Topics

USA David

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

9 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

9 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

9 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

10 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

10 hours ago
Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

10 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

10 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

10 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

10 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

10 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous