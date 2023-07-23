Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round in the US PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California, using the Modified Stableford scoring system that awards points for eagles and birdies and subtracts points for bogeys (USA unless noted): 34 - Patrick Rodgers 15 11 8 33 - Ryan Gerard 16 14 3 31 - Akshay Bhatia 6 8 17 30 - Beau Hossler 17 5 8 29 - Joel Dahmen 10 3 16 28 - Cameron Champ 9 11 8 27 - Martin Trainer (FRA) 7 6 14, James Morrison (ENG) 12 7 8, James Hahn 14 5 8 26 - Rico Hoey 2 10 14, Nathan Kimsey (ENG) 13 0 13, Johannes Veerman 5 8 1325 - Kevin Roy 8 7 10, Chad Ramey 10 6 924 - Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 23 -5 6, Vincent Norrman (SWE) 11 12 1

