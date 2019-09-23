Golf: US PGA Sanderson Farms Championship scores

Washington, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's fourth round of the US PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Mississippi (x-won on first playoff hole, par-72, USA unless noted): 270 - x-Sebastian Munoz (COL) 70-67-63-70, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 68-69-67-66 271 - An Byeong-hun (KOR) 66-66-70-69 272 - Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 65-71-65-71, Kevin Streelman 72-67-69-64 273 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 71-69-67-66, Bronson Burgoon 69-69-70-65, George McNeill 67-67-70-69, Harris English 65-71-68-69, Dominic Bozzelli 70-67-67-69 274 - Cameron Percy (AUS) 65-70-68-71, JT Poston 64-70-70-70, Lanto Griffin 71-67-70-66 275 - Zach Johnson 67-71-68-69, Brian Harman 71-69-68-67276 - Cameron Tringale 70-68-69-69, Scottie Scheffler 68-66-72-70277 - Fabian Gomez (ARG) 72-66-69-70, Zack Sucher 69-69-70-69, Richy Werenski 69-68-70-70, Denny McCarthy 69-71-69-68, Garrett Osborn 70-67-71-69