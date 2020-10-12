Golf: US PGA Shriners Hospitals Open scores

UrduPoint.com
Mon 12th October 2020

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the US PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA unless noted, par-71, x- won with birdie on second playoff hole): 261 - x-Martin Laird (SCO) 65-63-65-68, Austin Cook 63-65-67-66, Matthew Wolff 68-66-61-66 264 - Abraham Ancer (MEX) 66-66-65-67 265 - Peter Malnati 66-62-71-66, James Hahn 64-66-67-68, Will Zalatoris 68-64-64-69 266 - Bryson DeChambeau 62-67-71-66, Justin Suh 68-65-66-67, Matthew NeSmith 66-68-64-68, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 67-67-63-69, Patrick Cantlay 63-65-65-73267 - Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 68-66-67-66, Webb Simpson 68-67-65-67, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-63-69-68, Harold Varner 63-68-66-70, Brian Harman 65-63-67-72, Wyndham Clark 67-63-65-72268 - Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 65-68-71-64, Zach Johnson 65-68-68-67, Scott Piercy 68-65-67-68, John Huh 69-66-64-69, Cameron Tringale 66-66-66-70

