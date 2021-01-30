UrduPoint.com
Golf: US PGA Torrey Pines Scores

Sat 30th January 2021

Golf: US PGA Torrey Pines scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California (USA unless noted, par-72): 135 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 70-65 136 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 69-67, Adam Scott (AUS) 67-69, Tony Finau 69-67, Lanto Griffin 66-70, Ryan Palmer 66-70, Patrick Reed 64-72 137 - Will Gordon 67-70, Robby Shelton 73-64, Peter Malnati 66-71138 - Alex Noren (SWE) 64-74, Sam Burns 66-72, Richy Werenski 69-69139 - Will Zalatoris 68-71, Jason Kokrak 70-69, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 68-71, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 69-70, Rory Sabbatini (SVK) 72-67, Brandt Snedeker 69-70, Max Homa 71-68

