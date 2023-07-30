Golf: US PGA Tour 3M Open Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 08:50 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after third round of PGA Tour 3M Open at Blaine, Minnesota on Saturday (par 71; USA unless noted): 193 - Lee Hodges 63-64-66 198 - JT Poston 66-66-66 199 - Tony Finau 66-66-67 200 - Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 69-66-65 201 - Kevin Streelman 64-68-69, Billy Horschel 66-67-68, Sam Ryder 70-66-65, Keith Mitchell 68-66-67202 - Nick Hardy 65-70-67, Tyler Duncan 64-67-71203 - David Lipsky 69-64-70, Chesson Hadley 71-66-66, An Yu-chun (TPE) 70-66-67, Martin Laird (SCO) 68-68-67.