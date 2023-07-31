Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after the final round of US PGA Tour 3M Open at Blaine, Minnesota on Saturday (USA unless noted, par 71): 260 - Lee Hodges 63-64-66-67 267 - Martin Laird (SCO) 68-68-67-64, Kevin Streelman 64-68-69-66, J.T.

Poston 66-66-66-69 268 - Dylan Wu 70-67-67-64, Keith Mitchell 68-66-67-67 269 - Sam Ryder 70-66-65-68, Tony Finau 66-66-67-70, Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 69-66-65-69270 - Cam Davis (AUS) 68-67-70-65, Sam Stevens 69-69-66-66, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 65-68-71-66271 - Beau Hossler 68-69-72-62, Zac Blair 69-66-72-64, Alex Noren (SWE) 71-66-68-66, Garrick Higgo (RSA) 68-69-68-66, Callum Tarren (ENG) 66-68-70-67, Nick Hardy 65-70-67-69, Billy Horschel 66-67-68-70

