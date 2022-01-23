Golf: US PGA Tour American Express scores

UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour American Express in La Quinta, California (USA unless noted, par-72): 198 - Lee Hodges 62-72-64, Paul Barjon (FRA) 66-67-65 199 - Tom Hoge 65-66-68 200 - Seamus Power (IRL) 65-69-66 201 - Harry Higgs 66-68-67, Hudson Swafford 70-65-66, Lanto Griffin 67-65-69, Cameron Young 64-68-69, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 67-67-67, Harold Varner 68-66-67202 - Sahith Theegala 72-62-68, Patrick Cantlay 62-68-72, Will Zalatoris 71-61-70, Denny McCarthy 67-67-68203 - Wyndham Clark 65-69-69, Davis Riley 66-69-68, Jon Rahm (ESP) 66-70-67

