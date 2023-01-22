Golf: US PGA Tour American Express scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour American Express tournament at La Quinta, California (USA unless noted, par-72): 193 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 64-64-65, Davis Thompson 62-64-67 197 - J.T.

Poston 65-66-66, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-67-62 198 - Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 69-62-67, Harry Higgs 70-66-62, Sam Burns 64-70-64, Taylor Montgomery 64-69-65 199 - Dylan Wu 69-69-61, Chris Kirk 69-67-63, Patton Kizzire 69-63-67, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 65-66-68, Robby Shelton 66-68-65, Scottie Scheffler 68-65-66200 - Sebastian Munoz (COL) 71-67-62201 - Matti Schmid (GER) 64-72-65, Jason Day (AUS) 67-64-70, Tony Finau 69-67-65, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 68-69-64, Xander Schauffele 65-68-68