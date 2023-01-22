UrduPoint.com

Golf: US PGA Tour American Express Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Golf: US PGA Tour American Express scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour American Express tournament at La Quinta, California (USA unless noted, par-72): 193 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 64-64-65, Davis Thompson 62-64-67 197 - J.T.

Poston 65-66-66, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-67-62 198 - Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 69-62-67, Harry Higgs 70-66-62, Sam Burns 64-70-64, Taylor Montgomery 64-69-65 199 - Dylan Wu 69-69-61, Chris Kirk 69-67-63, Patton Kizzire 69-63-67, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 65-66-68, Robby Shelton 66-68-65, Scottie Scheffler 68-65-66200 - Sebastian Munoz (COL) 71-67-62201 - Matti Schmid (GER) 64-72-65, Jason Day (AUS) 67-64-70, Tony Finau 69-67-65, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 68-69-64, Xander Schauffele 65-68-68

Related Topics

USA Thompson Montgomery

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

3 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

12 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

12 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.