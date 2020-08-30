Golf: US PGA Tour BMW Championship scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's third round of the US PGA BMW Championship at Olympia Fields (Illinois) Country Club (USA unless noted, par 70): 209 - Dustin Johnson 71-69-69, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-73-69 211 - Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 72-71-68, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 69-73-69, Adam Scott (AUS) 72-69-70 212 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 75-71-66, Sebastian Munoz (COL) 70-75-67, Kevin Kisner 72-70-70, Bubba Watson 72-70-70, Brendon Todd 73-68-71, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 70-69-73 213 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 70-75-68, Russell Henley 74-69-70, Lanto Griffin 70-73-70214 - Jason Kokrak 74-71-69, Brian Harman 72-73-69, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 70-74-70, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 73-70-71, Tony Finau 70-71-73, Patrick Cantlay 71-68-75215 - An Byeong-hun (KOR) 73-74-68, Harris English 75-71-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 76-69-70, Billy Horschel 70-71-74, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 72-69-74