UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: US PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour BMW Championship scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's third round of the US PGA BMW Championship at Olympia Fields (Illinois) Country Club (USA unless noted, par 70): 209 - Dustin Johnson 71-69-69, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-73-69 211 - Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 72-71-68, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 69-73-69, Adam Scott (AUS) 72-69-70 212 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 75-71-66, Sebastian Munoz (COL) 70-75-67, Kevin Kisner 72-70-70, Bubba Watson 72-70-70, Brendon Todd 73-68-71, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 70-69-73 213 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 70-75-68, Russell Henley 74-69-70, Lanto Griffin 70-73-70214 - Jason Kokrak 74-71-69, Brian Harman 72-73-69, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 70-74-70, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 73-70-71, Tony Finau 70-71-73, Patrick Cantlay 71-68-75215 - An Byeong-hun (KOR) 73-74-68, Harris English 75-71-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 76-69-70, Billy Horschel 70-71-74, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 72-69-74

Related Topics

USA Matsuyama Hughes Olympia Adam Scott Dustin Johnson Sunday BMW

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

9 hours ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

8 hours ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

8 hours ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

8 hours ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

9 hours ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.