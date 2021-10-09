UrduPoint.com

Golf: US PGA Tour Las Vegas Scores

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour Las Vegas scores

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Shriners' Children's Hospital Open in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA unless noted): 128 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 63-65, Chad Ramey 63-65 129 - Sam Burns 66-63, Adam Schenk 64-65 130 - Aaron Wise 68-62 131 - Andrew Putnam 67-64, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 67-64, Matt Jones (AUS) 64-67, Matthew Wolff 64-67, Rory Sabbatini 65-66, Harry Hall (ENG) 66-65, Talor Gooch 64-67132 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 68-64, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 65-67, Charley Hoffman 63-69133 - Robert Streb 67-66

