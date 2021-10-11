Golf: US PGA Tour Las Vegas scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday from the US PGA Tour Shriners' Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada (par-71, USA unless noted): 260 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 63-65-70-62 264 - Matthew Wolff 64-67-65-68 265 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 67-67-68-63, Rory Sabbatini (SVK) 65-66-70-64, Adam Schenk 64-65-66-70 266 - Lanto Griffin 72-64-64-66, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 67-64-68-67 267 - Hayden Buckley 66-71-67-63, Aaron Wise 68-62-71-66, Harry Hall (ENG) 66-65-68-68268 - Talor Gooch 64-67-71-66, Martin Laird (SCO) 67-68-67-66, Andrew Putnam 67-64-66-71269 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 68-64-71-66, Tom Hoge 66-70-67-66, Matt Wallace (ENG) 67-68-68-66, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 65-67-69-68, Matthew NeSmith 69-67-65-68, Chad Ramey 63-65-69-72, Sam Burns 66-63-68-72