Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona (USA unless noted, par-71): 130 - Xander Schauffele 66-64 131 - Steve Stricker 65-66, Keegan Bradley 66-65 132 - Scottie Scheffler 67-65, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 66-66, Sam Burns 64-68 133 - Nate Lashley 64-69134 - Billy Horschel 66-68, Jordan Spieth 67-67, James Hahn 67-67, Matthew NeSmith 63-71, Brooks Koepka 68-66, J.

T.

Poston 68-66, Patton Kizzire 69-65, Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 67-67135 - Justin Thomas 70-65, Cameron Tringale 71-64, Nick Hardy 68-67, Lucas Glover 72-63, Kevin Streelman 68-67