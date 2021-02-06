UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open Scores

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona (USA unless noted, par-71): 130 - Xander Schauffele 66-64 131 - Steve Stricker 65-66, Keegan Bradley 66-65 132 - Scottie Scheffler 67-65, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 66-66, Sam Burns 64-68 133 - Nate Lashley 64-69134 - Billy Horschel 66-68, Jordan Spieth 67-67, James Hahn 67-67, Matthew NeSmith 63-71, Brooks Koepka 68-66, J.

T.

Poston 68-66, Patton Kizzire 69-65, Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 67-67135 - Justin Thomas 70-65, Cameron Tringale 71-64, Nick Hardy 68-67, Lucas Glover 72-63, Kevin Streelman 68-67

Related Topics

USA Scottsdale Brooks Phoenix

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

9 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

9 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

9 hours ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

9 hours ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.