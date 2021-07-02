Golf: US PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan (USA unless noted, par-72): 63 - Davis Thompson 65 - Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis (ENG), Joaquin Niemann (CHI)66 - Seamus Power (IRL), J.

Spaun67 - Jason Day (AUS), Kevin Kisner, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN), Matthew Wolff, Kim Si-woo (KOR), Fabián Gómez (ARG), Hank Lebioda, Michael Gligic, Troy Merritt, Pat Perez, Robert Streb, Chris Kirk.