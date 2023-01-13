UrduPoint.com

Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii (round halted by darkness, to resume Friday. USA unless noted): 64 - Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery65 - Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd, David Lipsky, Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Ben Griffin66 - Brendan Steele, K.

J.

Choi (KOR), Maverick McNealy, Stewart Cink, Cam Davis (AUS), J.J. Spaun, Austin Smotherman, Harry Hall (ENG), Ben Taylor (ENG), Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow

Related Topics

USA David Austin Honolulu

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

11 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

11 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

11 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.