UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii (Round halted by darkness, to resume Friday.

USA unless noted, par-70): 65 - Collin Morikawa 67 - Matt Jones (AUS), Ted Potter, Ryan Palmer, Sam Ryder68 - Patrick Rodgers, Marc Leishman (AUS), Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Tim Wilkinson (NZL), Brian Harman, Pat Perez, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners (CAN), Brendon Todd, Cameron Davis (AUS)69 - James Hahn, Abraham Ancer (MEX), D.

J.

Trahan, Zach Johnson, Hudson Swafford, Patrick Reed, Scott Harrington, Michael Gellerman, Alex Noren (SWE), Im Sung-jae (KOR), Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)

Related Topics

USA Palmer Honolulu

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

10 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

10 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

10 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.