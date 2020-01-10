Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii (Round halted by darkness, to resume Friday.

USA unless noted, par-70): 65 - Collin Morikawa 67 - Matt Jones (AUS), Ted Potter, Ryan Palmer, Sam Ryder68 - Patrick Rodgers, Marc Leishman (AUS), Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Tim Wilkinson (NZL), Brian Harman, Pat Perez, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners (CAN), Brendon Todd, Cameron Davis (AUS)69 - James Hahn, Abraham Ancer (MEX), D.

J.

Trahan, Zach Johnson, Hudson Swafford, Patrick Reed, Scott Harrington, Michael Gellerman, Alex Noren (SWE), Im Sung-jae (KOR), Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)