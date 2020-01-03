Golf: US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions scores

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-73): 66 - Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 67 - Justin Thomas 68 - Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler 69 - Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (ESP), Xander Schauffele 70 - J.

T.

Poston71 - Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer72 - Sebastian Munoz (COL), Dylan Frittelli (RSA), Kang Sung (KOR), Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner