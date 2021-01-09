Golf: US PGA Tournament of Champions scores

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday from the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-73): 132 - Harris English 65-67 134 - Collin Morikawa 69-65, Daniel Berger 69-65, Ryan Palmer 67-67, Justin Thomas 65-69 135 - Xander Schauffele 69-66, Brendon Todd 68-67, Patrick Reed 67-68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-68 136 - Dustin Johnson 71-65, Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-66, Scottie Scheffler 70-66, Bryson DeChambeau 69-67, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-67, Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 69-67, Patrick Cantlay 68-68 137 - Jason Kokrak 71-66, Billy Horschel 71-66, Webb Simpson 70-67, Brian Gay 70-67, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-68138 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 69-69, Richy Werenski 69-69, Martin Laird (SCO) 69-69, Nick Taylor (CAN) 67-71, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 67-71139 - Lanto Griffin 71-68, Kevin Na 71-68, Cameron Champ 71-68, Adam Scott (AUS) 68-71, Robert Streb 67-72