UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: US PGA Tournament Of Champions Scores

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Golf: US PGA Tournament of Champions scores

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday from the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-73): 132 - Harris English 65-67 134 - Collin Morikawa 69-65, Daniel Berger 69-65, Ryan Palmer 67-67, Justin Thomas 65-69 135 - Xander Schauffele 69-66, Brendon Todd 68-67, Patrick Reed 67-68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-68 136 - Dustin Johnson 71-65, Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-66, Scottie Scheffler 70-66, Bryson DeChambeau 69-67, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-67, Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 69-67, Patrick Cantlay 68-68 137 - Jason Kokrak 71-66, Billy Horschel 71-66, Webb Simpson 70-67, Brian Gay 70-67, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-68138 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 69-69, Richy Werenski 69-69, Martin Laird (SCO) 69-69, Nick Taylor (CAN) 67-71, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 67-71139 - Lanto Griffin 71-68, Kevin Na 71-68, Cameron Champ 71-68, Adam Scott (AUS) 68-71, Robert Streb 67-72

Related Topics

USA Gay Palmer Adam Scott Dustin Johnson Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

8 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

8 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

8 hours ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

8 hours ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

8 hours ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.