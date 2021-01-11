Golf: US PGA Tournament of Champions scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday from the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-73, x-won playoff with birdie on first extra hole): 267 - x-Harris English 65-67-66-69, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-67-67-64 268 - Justin Thomas 65-69-68-66 269 - Ryan Palmer 67-67-64-71 271 - Xander Schauffele 69-66-70-66, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-68-67-69 272 - Bryson DeChambeau 69-67-70-66, Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-66-69-67, Collin Morikawa 69-65-65-73 273 - Daniel Berger 69-65-67-72 274 - Dustin Johnson 71-65-69-69, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 67-71-67-69 275 - Lanto Griffin 71-68-69-67, Scottie Scheffler 70-66-70-69, Brendon Todd 68-67-70-70, Patrick Cantlay 68-68-67-72 276 - Abraham Ancer (MEX) 70-71-69-66, Sebastian Munoz (COL) 75-66-67-68, Martin Laird (SCO) 69-69-68-70, Webb Simpson 70-67-69-70 277 - Patrick Reed 67-68-72-70, Michael Thompson 73-68-67-69, Adam Scott (AUS) 68-71-68-70278 - Kevin Kisner 70-71-69-68, Marc Leishman (AUS) 69-69-71-69, Richy Werenski 69-69-70-70, Cameron Smith (AUS) 70-70-66-72, Billy Horschel 71-66-66-75279 - Brian Gay 70-67-71-71, Nick Taylor (CAN) 67-71-69-72