Golf: US PGA Tournament Of Champions Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Golf: US PGA Tournament of Champions scores

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-73): 193 - Cameron Smith (AUS) 65-64-64, Jon Rahm (ESP) 66-66-61 198 - Daniel Berger 66-66-66 199 - Matt Jones (AUS) 70-67-62, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-67-65, Patrick Cantlay 66-67-66 201 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 69-67-65 202 - Justin Thomas 74-67-61, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-65-68203 - Cam Davis (AUS) 69-68-66, Kevin Kisner 69-68-66, Stewart Cink 69-67-67, Kevin Na 67-68-68204 - Max Homa 72-67-65, Patrick Reed 74-64-66, Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-67, Xander Schauffele 69-67-68

