Golf: US PGA Tournament of Champions scores

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-73): 64 - Collin Morikawa, J.J.

Spaun, Jon Rahm (ESP) 65 - Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 66 - Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, Im Sung-jae (KOR) Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)67 - Scott Stallings, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland (NOR), Jordan Spieth68 - Seamus Power (IRL), Ryan Brehm, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR), J.T. Poston, Corey Conners (CAN), Brian Harman