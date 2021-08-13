Golf: US PGA Wyndham Championship scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Leading scores during Thursday's first round of the US PGA Tour Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina (Play suspended due to darkness, to resume Friday; USA unless noted): 62 - Russell Henley64 - Kang Sung (KOR), Ted Potter, Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Scott Piercy, Hudson Swafford65 - Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Michael Gligic (CAN), Denny McCarthy, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Nick Taylor (CAN)