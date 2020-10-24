UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: US PGA Zozo Championship Scores

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Golf: US PGA Zozo Championship scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club (par-72, USA unless noted): 130 - Justin Thomas 65-65 131 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 66-65, Lanto Griffin 66-65 132 - Patrick Cantlay 67-65, Scottie Scheffler 67-65 133 - Abraham Ancer (MEX) 67-66, Harris English 66-67, Bubba Watson 70-63, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 65-68, Patrick Reed 70-63, Tony Finau 69-64, Kevin Kisner 66-67, Richy Werenski 72-61134 - Ryan Palmer 69-65, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-65, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 68-66, Webb Simpson 69-65, Brian Harman 66-68, Jason Kokrak 69-65, Sebastian Munoz (COL) 64-70, Justin Rose (ENG) 67-67135 - Kevin Na 70-65, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-64, Jim Herman 70-65, Jon Rahm (ESP) 68-67, Alex Noren (SWE) 67-68

Related Topics

USA Palmer

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

8 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

9 hours ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

9 hours ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

9 hours ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

9 hours ago

WHO Says US Drug Authority OKed Remdesivir Without ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.