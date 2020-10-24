Golf: US PGA Zozo Championship scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club (par-72, USA unless noted): 130 - Justin Thomas 65-65 131 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 66-65, Lanto Griffin 66-65 132 - Patrick Cantlay 67-65, Scottie Scheffler 67-65 133 - Abraham Ancer (MEX) 67-66, Harris English 66-67, Bubba Watson 70-63, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 65-68, Patrick Reed 70-63, Tony Finau 69-64, Kevin Kisner 66-67, Richy Werenski 72-61134 - Ryan Palmer 69-65, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-65, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 68-66, Webb Simpson 69-65, Brian Harman 66-68, Jason Kokrak 69-65, Sebastian Munoz (COL) 64-70, Justin Rose (ENG) 67-67135 - Kevin Na 70-65, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-64, Jim Herman 70-65, Jon Rahm (ESP) 68-67, Alex Noren (SWE) 67-68