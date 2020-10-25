UrduPoint.com
Golf: US PGA Zozo Championship Scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club (par-72, USA unless noted): 197 - Justin Thomas 65-65-67 198 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 68-67-63 199 - Lanto Griffin 66-65-68 200 - Sebastian Munoz (COL) 64-70-66, Ryan Palmer 69-65-66, Patrick Cantlay 67-65-68 201 - Webb Simpson 69-65-67, Brian Harman 66-68-67, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-65-67, Bubba Watson 70-63-68, Scottie Scheffler 67-65-69, Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 66-65-70 202 - Cameron Smith (AUS) 67-69-66, Tony Finau 69-64-69 203 - Cameron Champ 70-68-65, Joel Dahmen 68-70-65, Alex Noren (SWE) 67-68-68, Russell Henley 68-72-63, Jason Kokrak 69-65-69204 - Corey Conners (CAN) 69-67-68, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 70-66-68, Kevin Na 70-65-69, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 68-66-70, Patrick Reed 70-63-71205 - Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 72-65-68, Takumi Kanaya (JPN) 70-67-68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 68-68-69, Brad Kennedy (AUS) 72-67-66, Richy Werenski 72-61-72, Harris English 66-67-72

