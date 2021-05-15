Golf: USPGA Byron Nelson scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Byron Nelson tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas (USA unless noted, par-72): 127 - Sam Burns 65-62 129 - Alex Noren (SWE) 65-64 130 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 65-65 131 - Doc Redman 64-67 132 - JJ Spaun 63-69 133 - Jordan Spieth 63-70, Matt Kuchar 67-66, Patton Kizzire 69-64, Seamus Power (IRL) 65-68, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 65-68, Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 67-66134 - Wyndham Clark 66-68, Ted Potter 66-68, Joseph Bramlett 64-70, Vincent Whaley 69-65, Ben Martin 65-69, Sebastian Munoz (COL) 66-68, Brandt Snedeker 66-68, Bronson Burgoon 68-66, Hank Lebioda 67-67, Roger Sloan (CAN) 66-68135 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-67, Charles Howell 65-70, Lee Westwood (ENG) 71-64, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) 64-71, Marc Leishman (AUS) 66-69