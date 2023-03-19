Golf: Valspar Championship scores

UrduPoint.com

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida (par 71, USA unless noted): 205 - Adam Schenk 66-69-70 206 - Jordan Spieth 67-70-69, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 68-69-69 207 - Webb Simpson 71-68-68, Taylor Moore 71-67-69, Cody Gribble 72-65-70 208 - Patton Kizzire 68-73-67, Wyndham Clark 72-66-70, Matt Wallace (ENG) 71-67-70209 - Chad Ramey 70-71-68, Zac Blair 71-70-68, David Lingmerth (SWE) 72-68-69, Michael Thompson 74-66-69, JT Poston 70-68-71, Davis Riley 69-68-72210 - Dylan Wu 71-69-70, Alex Smalley 68-71-71, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 66-72-72, Adam Long 71-68-71

