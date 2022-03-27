Golf: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play scores - collated

UrduPoint.com

Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Scores and draw from US PGA Tour's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club, Texas on Saturday (USA unless stated; x denotes seed): Round of 16 Will Zalatoris (x24) bt Kevin Na (x25) 22 holes Kevin Kisner (x29) bt Adam Scott (AUS x32) 1up Brooks Koepka (x16) bt Jon Rahm (ESP x1) 19 holes Scottie Scheffler (x5) bt Billy Horschel (x12) 1up Seamus Power (IRL x42) bt Tyrrell Hatton (ENG x13) 4&3 Dustin Johnson (x8) bt Richard Bland (ENG x54) 3&2 Corey Conners (CAN x36) bt Takumi Kanaya (JPN x56) 5&3 Abraham Ancer (MEX x15) bt Collin Morikawa (x2) 7&6 Quarter-final Dustin Johnson (x8) bt Brooks Koepka (x16) 2up Scottie Scheffler (x5) bt Seamus Power (IRL x42) 3&2 Kevin Kisner (x29) bt Will Zalatoris (x24) 4&3 Corey Conners (CAN x36) bt Abraham Ancer (MEX x15) 2up Playing Sunday: Semi-finalsDustin Johnson (x8) v Scottie Scheffler (x5)Kevin Kisner (x29) v Corey Conners (CAN x36)

