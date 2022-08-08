(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gullane, United Kingdom, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading fourth and final round scores in the Women's British Open at Muirfield on Sunday (USA unless stated, Par 71): 274 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 70-65-64-75, Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-66-70-70 (Buhai won after fourth extra play-off hole) 275 - Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 65-73-66-71 277 - Madelene Sagstroem (SWE) 70-65-71-71, Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-70-70-69, Leona Maguire (IRL) 71-69-71-66 279 - Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 71-69-69-70, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 70-68-70-71, Lydia Ko (NZL) 71-70-70-68, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 71-69-71-68, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 70-70-69-70, Celine Boutier (FRA) 68-70-74-67280 - Kim A-lim (KOR) 70-71-69-70, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 69-68-71-72281 - Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 73-66-70-72, Alison Lee 74-69-67-71, Kotone Hori (JPN) 72-68-72-69