New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol in Springfield, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par-71): 137 - Leona Maguire (IRL) 69-68 138 - Mel Reid (ENG) 71-67, Celine Borge (NOR) 69-69, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 67-71 139 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 72-67, Lee-Anne Pace (RSA) 66-73 140 - Yin Ruoning 67-73141 - Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 73-68, Mina Harigae 73-68, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 72-69, Gina Kim 72-69, Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-71, Allisen Corpuz 70-71, Jenny Shin (KOR) 69-72, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 67-74142 - Amy Yang (KOR) 73-69, Linn Grant (SWE) 71-71, Yuka Saso (JPN) 69-73, Lauren Coughlin 75-67, Sarah Schmelzel 74-68