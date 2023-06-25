Open Menu

Golf: Women's PGA Championship Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 08:50 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol in Springfield, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par-71): 206 - Leona Maguire (IRL) 69-68-69 207 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 69-72-66 208 - Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 73-68-67 209 - Yin Ruoning 67-73-69, Lee-Anne Pace (RSA) 66-73-70 210 - Lauren Coughlin 75-67-68, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 72-69-69211 - Megan Khang 74-70-67, Yuka Saso (JPN) 69-73-69, Mina Harigae 73-68-70, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 67-71-73212 - Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 73-71-68, Rose Zhang 70-74-68, Grace Kim (AUS) 70-73-69, Sarah Schmelzel 74-68-70, Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-71-71, Celine Borge (NOR) 69-69-74

