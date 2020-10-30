UrduPoint.com
Golfer Shinkwin Finds Water Cans Off The Tee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

Golfer Shinkwin finds water cans off the tee

Paphos, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :English golfer Callum Shinkwin found an unusual spot off the 18th tee at the Cyprus Open on Thursday, as his ball found a brown paper bag near a tree.

The 27-year-old found his ball in a bag of water cans, but after pretending to hit it 'as it lay', he was given a free drop.

Shinkwin, the world number 332, still managed to birdie the hole and post a four-under-par opening round of 67.

The 974th-ranked Mitch Waite shares the early lead on seven-under with American Johannes Veerman.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

