Golfer Shinkwin finds water cans off the tee

Paphos, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :English golfer Callum Shinkwin found an unusual spot off the 18th tee at the Cyprus Open on Thursday, as his ball found a brown paper bag near a tree.

The 27-year-old found his ball in a bag of water cans, but after pretending to hit it 'as it lay', he was given a free drop.

Shinkwin, the world number 332, still managed to birdie the hole and post a four-under-par opening round of 67.

The 974th-ranked Mitch Waite shares the early lead on seven-under with American Johannes Veerman.