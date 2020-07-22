UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf's PGA Tour Series-China Season Canceled Because Of Virus

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Golf's PGA Tour Series-China season canceled because of virus

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Golf's PGA Tour Series-China season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions, officials said Wednesday.

The professional golf tour, which was a launchpad for China's top player Li Haotong, in January held the first of three qualifying tournaments.

But the pandemic struck and began to spread, eventually ending any hopes of getting the 2020 season off the ground, along with sport across the globe.

In May the Mackenzie Tour, the PGA Tour-backed developmental circuit in Canada, also canceled its season.

Both feeder tours attract up-and-coming players from all over the world and provide a pathway to the Korn Ferry Tour, which is one tier below the main US PGA Tour.

"It's a disappointment but I know our players and fans understand... that the health and safety of everyone associated with the series is of the utmost importance," said Greg Carlson, executive director of the series.

"And staging a tour based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time.

"We will continue to evaluate what is happening with the coronavirus and hope the situation alleviates itself so we can again resume tournament golf in this part of the world in 2021," Carlson added.

The PGA Tour Series-China's 2019 season finale in Hong Kong was also canceled last October, with officials on that occasion citing "safety concerns" because of a wave of pro-democracy protests roiling the city.

Related Topics

World China Canada Tours Hong Kong January May October 2019 2020 All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

How Waqar Younis’ tips on late swing helped Soha ..

5 minutes ago

Lockdown Frustration Leads to Adoption of Alternat ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.