UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf's WGC-HSBC Champions In Shanghai Cancelled Because Of Virus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Golf's WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai cancelled because of virus

Shanghai, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Next month's World Golf Championship-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, won last year by Rory McIlroy, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said Wednesday.

The event, which in 2019 had the largest prize fund of any tournament outside the US or majors at $10.25 million, is co-sanctioned by the US PGA, European Tours and Asian Tours.

It had been scheduled to take place from October 29-November 1 at Sheshan International Golf Club and was the final stop on the PGA Tour's $29.75 million three-tournament Asian swing.

But the trio of events, the highlight of Asia's golf Calendar, have been wiped off the continent by the coronavirus after South Korea's CJ Cup and Japan's Zozo Championship were relocated to courses in the US.

All international sports events in China have been cancelled for at least the rest of this year because of the pandemic.

"We have worked extensively with all tours, international officials, the China Golf Association and other local parties to find a solution to host the WGC-HSBC Champions," said Ty Votaw, PGA Tour's vice-president of international operations.

"In line with Chinese government guidelines and being mindful of the logistical implications, we collectively made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event."The $9.75 million Zozo Championship on October 22-25, launched last year and memorably won by Tiger Woods for a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour victory, was moved Tuesday to California.

The CJ Cup, which last year also carried a mammoth prize fund of $9.75 million, won last year for a second time by Justin Thomas, last week had its fourth edition shifted from Jeju Island to Las Vegas from October 15-18.

Related Topics

World Sports China Shanghai Tours Jeju Las Vegas Japan South Korea Tiger Woods October 2019 2020 Event All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

ADNOC, Apollo-led consortium enter into $5.5 billi ..

20 minutes ago

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

7 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

8 hours ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

9 hours ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.