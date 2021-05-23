UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goma City 'spared' As Lava From Volcano Halts: Military Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Goma city 'spared' as lava from volcano halts: military governor

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A river of boiling lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo has came to a halt outside Goma, sparing the city in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the military governor of the region said on Sunday.

After a volcanic eruption that sent thousands fleeing during the night, "the lava halted near Buhene on the outskirts of Goma... the city was spared," said General Constant Ndima, adding that, according to a provisional estimate, "five people were killed" in related accidents.

Related Topics

Governor Goma Congo Sunday From

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

1 hour ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

2 hours ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

3 hours ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.