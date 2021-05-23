Goma city 'spared' as lava from volcano halts: military governor

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A river of boiling lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo has came to a halt outside Goma, sparing the city in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the military governor of the region said on Sunday.

After a volcanic eruption that sent thousands fleeing during the night, "the lava halted near Buhene on the outskirts of Goma... the city was spared," said General Constant Ndima, adding that, according to a provisional estimate, "five people were killed" in related accidents.