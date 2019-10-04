Gong retains shot world title

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :China's Gong Lijao retained her shot put title at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.

The 30-year-old -- a two-time Olympic medallist and with four minor medals at the world championships -- won with a best mark of 19.55 metres.

Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd took the silver with a best of 19.47m whilst Christina Schwanitz of Germany took the bronze (19.17m).