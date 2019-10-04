UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gong Retains Shot World Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Gong retains shot world title

Doha, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :China's Gong Lijao retained her shot put title at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.

The 30-year-old -- a two-time Olympic medallist and with four minor medals at the world championships -- won with a best mark of 19.55 metres.

Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd took the silver with a best of 19.47m whilst Christina Schwanitz of Germany took the bronze (19.17m).

Related Topics

World Germany Silver Olympics Bronze Best

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

3 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

3 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.