GOOD GOVERNANCE ATOP PRIORITY OF PTI LED NEW AJK GOVERNMENT : AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 01 (APP):First meeting of the newly formed Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet held in the,State metropolis late Tuesday with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the chair.

Addressing the cabinet the Prime Minister underlined the need for establishing good governance and holding local bodies election to transfer power on gross root level.

He said the government would take all possible steps for the welfare of the people and all resources would be channelized to achieve this objective. He reaffirmed his government commitment to come up with the expectations of the people and to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state. He said accountability without any discrimination, supremacy of law and transparency will be the priorities of the government and added that accountability process will be made more effective and the problems of the people will be addressed.

The Prime Minister said that all resources will be channelized for holding local bodies elections in the state and roots of corruption will be eliminated.

The Prime Minister said that the problems of the people of the line of control will be addressed and special measures will be taken to boost tourism potential in the state.

The Prime Minister said that the cabinet meeting will be held every month to review the target fixed by the government in different sectors for the well being of the people of Azad Kashmir. The Secretary health briefed the cabinet about the latest situation of the corona pandemic in the state.

Meanwhile the cabinet adopted a unanimous resolution highly appreciating the efforts of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for effectively projecting the Kashmir issue at international level and expressed their complete support for the leadership of the Pakistan Prime Minister.

The cabinet reaffirmed their unequivocal support of the ongoing liberation movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their right to self determination. The cabinet members expressed their confidence over the leadership of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and assured their full cooperation for the development and welfare of the people of the state. The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Ministers, advisors, Chief Secretary and Secretaries to the government .