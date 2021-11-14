'Good Scene' concert to be held on Nov 20

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) would organize a musical concert titled 'Good Scene' on November 20.

According to NIFTH, singers Nimra and Ali Hamdani, Haniya Aslam, Misbah Nadir Shahzad, Ali Ashraf and Jimmy Khan would entertain people in the live musical concert.

The event will also include much more activities including food stalls, unlimited dance, live singing, live Dj's performance and games.

The night was being arranged to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt music.

Arranged by Hill Joint group the leading singers would fire up the stage with their melodious voices and spell bounding performances.