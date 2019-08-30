UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Goodbye Gagarin': Paris Suburb Razes Communist Housing Estate

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

'Goodbye Gagarin': Paris suburb razes Communist housing estate

IvrysurSeine, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :For decades a hulking housing estate on the edge of Paris was a red-brick symbol of Communist Russia's promise to workers of the world, but on Saturday residents and local officials will gather to say goodbye to a building that has been left behind in a rapidly gentrifying neighbourhood.

Inaugurated in 1963 in the presence of Russian space pioneer Yuri Gagarin -- just two years after he became the first person in space -- the "Cite Gagarine" underscored the Communist Party's appeal in much of postwar France.

"The bathroom, the spacious kitchen, the elevator -- it was all new for us. We'd never known such comforts!" said Jacqueline Spiro, who with her parents was among the first generation of residents.

The T-shaped, 13-storey building in the suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine may indeed have looked like something from outer space amid the rows of cramped working-class houses in the so-called "red belt" of suburbs surrounding Paris since the 1920s.

It became a model for the social urbanism projects pursued by the French Communist party, which enjoyed huge support for decades after World War II for its role in the Resistance.

"The Cite Gagarine was the international showcase for the French Communist Party," said Emmanuel Bellanger, a historian with France's CNRS research institute.

"With it, the party showed the world what is could do at the local level, so that it could eventually do it on the national level," Bellanger said.

Related Topics

World Russia France Paris May World War All From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

7 hours ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

7 hours ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

8 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

8 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

8 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.