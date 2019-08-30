'Goodbye Gagarin': Paris suburb razes Communist housing estate

IvrysurSeine, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :For decades a hulking housing estate on the edge of Paris was a red-brick symbol of Communist Russia's promise to workers of the world, but on Saturday residents and local officials will gather to say goodbye to a building that has been left behind in a rapidly gentrifying neighbourhood.

Inaugurated in 1963 in the presence of Russian space pioneer Yuri Gagarin -- just two years after he became the first person in space -- the "Cite Gagarine" underscored the Communist Party's appeal in much of postwar France.

"The bathroom, the spacious kitchen, the elevator -- it was all new for us. We'd never known such comforts!" said Jacqueline Spiro, who with her parents was among the first generation of residents.

The T-shaped, 13-storey building in the suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine may indeed have looked like something from outer space amid the rows of cramped working-class houses in the so-called "red belt" of suburbs surrounding Paris since the 1920s.

It became a model for the social urbanism projects pursued by the French Communist party, which enjoyed huge support for decades after World War II for its role in the Resistance.

"The Cite Gagarine was the international showcase for the French Communist Party," said Emmanuel Bellanger, a historian with France's CNRS research institute.

"With it, the party showed the world what is could do at the local level, so that it could eventually do it on the national level," Bellanger said.