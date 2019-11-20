UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Assistant To Be 'news Host' On Devices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:31 AM

Google Assistant to be 'news host' on devices

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Google said Tuesday its digital assistant will serve as a "news host" on its connected devices to deliver stories from a variety of its media partners.

The feature called Your News Update will be activated by asking the Google Assistant to read the news.

The artificial intelligence program will deliver "a mix of short news stories chosen in that moment based on your interests, location, user history and preferences, as well as the top news stories out there," said product manager Liz Gannes in a blog post.

The assistant will offer stories from partners including CBS, Politico, Fox News and CNN based on user preferences and other factors.

It can offer news, for example, about the user's favorite sports teams or specific local or business events.

"In between stories, the Google Assistant serves as your smart news host that introduces which publishers and updates are next," Gannes said.

The feature is available in English in the United States, and will expand internationally next year, for people with compatible smartphones and connected speakers.

It is activated by saying, "Hey Google, play me the news."Amazon offers a similar "flash briefing" feature for its Alexa-powered devices.

Related Topics

Google Sports Business United States Post Media From Top

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

7 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

8 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

8 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

8 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.