UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Building Self-check Website For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Google building self-check website for coronavirus

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump announced Friday that internet giant Alphabet is creating a website where people will be able to check whether they have symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Verily Life Sciences, once a project in a Google X lab devoted to "moonshot" projects and now its own health business unit, is testing a "tool to help triage individuals for COVID-19 testing," Google confirmed on Twitter.

"Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time," the tweet said, referring to San Francisco and surrounding communities.

Trump thanked Google while declaring a state of national emergency due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Google is helping to develop a website "to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location," Trump said.

Google has a large team of engineers devoted to the project, and has made significant progress, according to Trump.

"Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help all Americans impacted by this," Trump said.

"Again, we don't want everybody taking this test. It is totally unnecessary. And this will pass." A launch date for the website should be known by late Sunday, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

"You can go to the website, type in your symptoms and be given direction whether or not a test is indicated," Pence said.

The website will then direct users to locations where they can obtain drive-through testing, he said.

San Francisco has begun setting up temporary, drive-through coronavirus testing locations.

Related Topics

Internet Google Business Twitter Trump San Francisco Progress Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

8 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

9 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

9 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

9 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

9 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.