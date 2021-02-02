Google deals with trio of US lawsuits over ad prowess

San Francisco, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Executives at Google parent company Alphabet will report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, seeking to highlight the internet titan's money-making success while mindful of regulators concerned about the firm's clout.

Google, which has long dominated the lucrative online advertising market, is the target of a trio of antitrust lawsuits in the US accusing it of abusing its position.

Regulators are concerned that the Silicon Valley giant's search engine, ad platform, mapping service, Android mobile operating system and other offerings give it unfair advantages.

Google has thrived during the pandemic as people rely on the internet for work, school, shopping and socializing.

Worldwide, the firm is on track to take in $116.7 billion in digital ad revenue this year, an increase of 18.4 percent from 2020, according to a forecast by industry tracker eMarketer.