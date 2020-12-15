UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Delays Return To Office Until At Least September

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Google delays return to office until at least September

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Google-parent Alphabet on Monday confirmed that it is delaying the return of workers to its offices until at least September 2021 and is testing "flexible work weeks" for the longer term.

In an email on Sunday to Google workers, Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said that the company is exploring a schedule combining "collaboration" days in the office with days of working from home.

The New York Times quoted Pichai's email as reading "We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being." Pichai noted that no company the size of Alphabet has created a "fully hybrid work force model." Google confirmed the email on Monday, as the United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive hoping to turn the tide on the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak, and with the nation's death toll passing a staggering 300,000.

Google and other Silicon Valley firms shifted to remote work early in the pandemic, relying on the internet tools they create to get jobs done.

Google had originally expected staff to begin returning to offices early in 2021, but the date has proven to be a moving target due to the pandemic.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the shift to remote work to be a lasting one at the leading social network, which plans to look for employees able to do their jobs from wherever they happen to live.

Related Topics

Internet World Google Company Mark Zuckerberg Reading Lead New York United States September Sunday From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

7 hours ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

8 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

8 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.