Google 'disappointed' With EU Court Decision On Record Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Google 'disappointed' with EU court decision on record fine

Brussels, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Google on Wednesday said it was disappointed at an EU court's decision to mostly uphold a record fine for the dominance of the tech giant's Android mobile-phone operating system.

"We are disappointed that the court did not annul the decision in full.

Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world," the company said in a short statement.

