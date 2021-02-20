UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Fires Another Lead AI Ethics Researcher

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

Google fires another lead AI ethics researcher

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Google said Friday it fired a lead artificial intelligence ethics researcher, following controversy last year over the tech giant's dismissal of a Black colleague who was an outspoken diversity advocate.

"I'm fired," Margaret Mitchell announced on Twitter.

Google told AFP that after reviewing "this manager's conduct, we confirmed that there were multiple violations of our code of conduct, as well as of our security policies, which included the exfiltration of confidential business-sensitive documents and private data of other employees." Mitchell's dismissal came a day after Google named one of its few Black executives, Marian Croak, as head of a new center of expertise on responsible AI within Google Research.

"For the past six years she's been a vice president at Google working on everything from site reliability engineering to bringing public Wi-Fi to India's railroads," senior program manager Sepi Hejazi Moghadam said of Croak in a blog post announcing her new position.

Mitchell was suspended from her job last month in response to her downloading and sharing company documents, according to a Google statement to Axios, which reported that the documents were aimed at showing discriminatory treatment of Timnit Gebru, who was fired last year.

In a tweet early this month, Mitchell said she was troubled by the firing of Gebru, her co-leader on the AI ethics team.

Attached to the post was a copy of an email in which Mitchell shared her thoughts on the matter.

"I am concerned about @timnitGebru's firing from Google and its relationship to sexism and discrimination," Mitchell said in the tweet.

Gebru is an outspoken diversity advocate and co-founder of a group devoted to increasing Black talent in artificial intelligence.

In December, more than 1,400 Google employees demanded that the company explain why it dismissed Gebru.

Gebru had tweeted that Google told her a resignation she had not proffered was accepted, after she sent a message to an internal group lamenting the "silencing of marginalized voices." She had also told the "Brain Women and Allies" group in the email that she had been ordered to retract a research paper.

Gebru said at the time the dismissal message from Google noted "aspects of the email you sent last night to non-management employees in the brain group reflect behavior that is inconsistent with the expectations of a Google manager."Gebru tweeted on Friday that Mitchell was fired by via email.

"I'm glad to know that people don't fall for any of their bull," Gebru said. "To the VPs at google, I pity you."

Related Topics

India Firing Google Twitter Company Job Lead Mitchell SITE December Women Post From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

10 hours ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

10 hours ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

10 hours ago

Biden Planning Visit to Texas to Oversee Recovery ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.