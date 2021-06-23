UrduPoint.com
Google Gives Workers Tool For Remote Work Planning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Google gives workers tool for remote work planning

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Google on Tuesday unveiled a platform that lets its workers calculate pay and benefits for remote work, and how this would change if they move to a cheaper - or more expensive - city.

With the company's new hybrid workplace, "more employees are considering where they live and how they work," a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

The new Work Location Tool will show workers how their compensation will be adjusted depending on their location, since pay is based on costs of living in places and tuned to local job markets.

Google, which employs some 140,000 people worldwide, expects that in the post-pandemic work model 60 percent of its employees will meet in offices just a few days a week, and 20 percent of its workers will be in new office locations.

The remaining 20 percent of "Googlers" are expected to work from home, according to the spokesperson.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has spoken of a need for flexibility regarding remote work and changes of location as tech companies reopen campuses abandoned during the pandemic.

