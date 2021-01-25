UrduPoint.com
Google Offers Facilities For US Vaccination Sites

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Google said Monday it would make its facilities available for Covid-19 vaccination sites as part of a new initiative to help speed the rollout of inoculations in the United States.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai made the announcement as part of a $150 million initiative to promote vaccine education and equitable access.

"To help with vaccination efforts, starting in the United States, we'll make select Google facilities -- such as buildings, parking lots and open spaces -- available as needed," Pichai said in a blog post.

"These sites will be open to anyone eligible for the vaccine based on state and local guidelines." Google said it would work with the health provider One Medical and public health authorities to open sites in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area as well as in the northwest state of Washington and New York City, with plans to expand.

Pichai said Google's new funding will include $100 million in advertising grants for the US Centers for Disease Foundation, the World Health Organization, and nonprofits around the globe and $50 million for public health agencies to reach underserved communities with vaccine-related information.

The news comes days after Amazon offered to put its vast logistics operation to work helping President Joe Biden administer 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.

