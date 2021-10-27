Google-parent Alphabet Tops Expectations With $18.9 Bn Quarterly Profit
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:50 AM
San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Google's parent company Alphabet on Tuesday beat quarterly earnings expectations, raking in $18.9 billion in profit as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived.
Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan.