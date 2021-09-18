Google pulled Russia opposition app under 'extraordinary duress': sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Google blocked new downloads of a Russian opposition voting app under "extraordinary duress," sources close to the matter said Friday, as international outrage and concern built over the decision.

The company faced public threats from the Russian government and private threats of serious criminal charges and incarceration of local staff, the source added.