UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Suspends Second AI Ethics Researcher: Union

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:40 PM

Google suspends second AI ethics researcher: union

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Google has suspended an artificial intelligence ethics researcher weeks after dismissing another member of the team, a recently formed union said.

The Alphabet Workers Union, which was created by employees of Google's parent firm, said in a statement this week it was "concerned by the suspension of the corporate access of Margaret Mitchell," a union member and lead researcher.

Mitchell's suspension came in response to her downloading and sharing of company documents, according to a Google statement to Axios, which reported that the documents were aimed at showing discriminatory treatment of Timnit Gebru, another member of the AI ethics team, who was fired last year.

"Together these are an attack on the people who are trying to make Google's technology more ethical," the union said in a statement.

Google faced criticism last month after Gebru was forced out, after she claimed had been ordered to retract a research paper.

The tech giant did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment. In a statement to Axios, Google said Mitchell's email account had been locked pending an internal probe into her downloading of a large number of files and sharing them with people outside the company.

Last month, more than 1,400 Google employees were among the nearly 3,300 Names on an online letter calling on the tech giant to explain Gebru's dismissal along with the reason for ordering her to withdraw her research.

The letter demanded Google make an "unequivocal" commitment to research integrity and academic freedom.

Related Topics

Attack Google Technology Company Lead Mitchell

Recent Stories

Poirier vs Mcgregor 2 to be Aired on &#039;UFC Ara ..

46 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Still No Con ..

23 minutes ago

Forgery case: Court reserves verdict on bail plea

23 minutes ago

Meeting of Normandy Four Political Aides to Be Hel ..

26 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Talks Cooperation, Mideast ..

26 minutes ago

UET employees get time scale upgradation

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.