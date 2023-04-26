UrduPoint.com

Google's Parent Alphabet See Revenue Rise, Income Fall In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Google's parent Alphabet see revenue rise, income fall in Q1

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Google's parent Alphabet saw its revenue increase but income decrease in the first quarter of this year, according to the company Tuesday.

The US-based global tech giant posted revenue of $69.8 billion in the January-March period of this year, up 2.6% from $68 billion from the same period of last year.

Net income, on the other hand, fell to approximately $15 billion, from $16.4 billion, during the same period for an 8.5% decline.

The company's cloud services, meanwhile, expanded over 27% to more than $7.4 billion, from $5.8 billion, during the same period.

With positive results, Alphabet saw its stock price rise more than 4% to $108.10 per share, after closing Tuesday at $103.85 a share.

Related Topics

Company Same Price From Share Billion

Recent Stories

'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

8 minutes ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

4 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

14 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.